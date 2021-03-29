We Need to Talk…

Because I’m sick of this S*&%

I hate that I even have to say any of this. I don’t want to have to have this conversation. But I’m tired of it. I don’t think I should have to put up with harassment because “this is how men are.”

A couple weeks ago, Cosmo and I were talking about our upcoming punishment poker, Death by Dodgeball, when someone sent the above message to the MORNING SHOW FACEBOOK PAGE. I’ve received nasty messages and comments before to my personal social media accounts, which is absolutely not cool. But THIS hits different as I’m reading these comments on a professional account at the same time as my male cohost. It’s embarrassing and shameful. I know Cosmo would never judge or blame me for this, but that doesn’t make me more comfortable reading comments about my body in front of him.

My immediate thought was “Wow, sure would be a shame if someone sent this message to his wife, (who is in his profile pic) or to his employers, mother, and sister, all of whom are listed on this man’s page…”

But then I didn’t. I’m not a “take the Low Road” type of gal. This is why his identity is, and will remain, hidden.

Last week, we had our CMN Radiothon to raise money for MU Healthcare’s Children’s Hospital. read that again: IT WAS TO RAISE MONEY FOR SICK KIDS. Someone (who I highly suspect was the same person as the Facebook message) called and said they’d donate $1000 in exchange for nude pictures of me. CALLED A RADIOTHON RAISING MONEY FOR SICK KIDS AND SAID THAT TO A PHONE BANK VOLUNTEER.

Throughout the day, I heard from MULTIPLE women who had experienced similar things in places of employment (mostly from customers/clients and not from coworkers.) In fact, EVERY woman, and some of the men I talked to, had had some type of experience along these same lines. I have no doubt that every, or almost every woman reading this has a similar experience of her own.

Why?

I’ve heard a million times that “that’s just how men are.” But why does that mean WE have to put up with it? Why can’t I go to my job and not be harassed? Why do people feel the need to say nasty, pervey things to other people when we’re at our place of employment and can’t really defend ourselves?

Because it’s allowed. That’s why.

I’m absolutely not someone who thinks men are trash. I believe that people, in general, are good. But I also believe it’s WAY too easy for people to dehumanize the woman on the radio, the bartender, the girl behind the counter at Starbucks, the young lady offering fragrance samples at Victoria’s Secret, or any other woman who is there to do a job. If you’ve experienced this yourself, I’m sorry. You don’t deserve it. You don’t have to put up with it.

If you’re one of the people who does this to other people, cut the s*&%. You know better than this, otherwise, you’d do it in person and not when you have the “customer is always right” advantage.

Shame on you.