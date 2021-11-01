WE HAVE NEWS ON HOCUS POCUS 2!!!

THIS IS NOT A DRILL! I REPEAT! THIS IS NOT A DRILL!

Yesterday, Disney gave us an extra big treat! They tweeted us a little limerick and TOLD US WHO SOME OF THE CAST OF HOCUS POCUS WILL BE! Here’s the tweet:

The black flame candle is alight to the Sanderson sisters’ delight. Bette Midler, Sarah Jessica Parker, & Kathy Najimy shall soon return.

Joined by new faces which you soon will learn. See more of the spellbinding cast in the next tweet.

Enjoy this #Hallowstream treat.👇 pic.twitter.com/DiBAfCHiWX — Disney+ (@disneyplus) October 31, 2021

The next tweet revealed that the cast will include: Hannah Waddingham from Ted Lasso, Tony Hale and Sam Richardson from Veep (Sam was on Ted Lasso too!), Juju Brener who you may know from Vanquish, Teen Wolf alum Froy Gutierrez, a voice actress named Taylor Paige Henderson, and newcomer Nina Kitchen.

AND Doug Jones is coming back as Billy!

It comes out next Fall…the countdown is on!