WE HAVE NEWS ON HOCUS POCUS 2!!!

Lauren B 1 day ago Y107 Morning Show with Cosmo and Lauren, Lauren's Blog Leave a comment

THIS IS NOT A DRILL! I REPEAT! THIS IS NOT A DRILL!

Yesterday, Disney gave us an extra big treat! They tweeted us a little limerick and TOLD US WHO SOME OF THE CAST OF HOCUS POCUS WILL BE! Here’s the tweet:

 

The next tweet revealed that the cast will include:  Hannah Waddingham from Ted Lasso,  Tony Hale and Sam Richardson from Veep (Sam was on Ted Lasso too!),  Juju Brener who you may know from Vanquish, Teen Wolf alum Froy Gutierrez, a voice actress named Taylor Paige Henderson, and newcomer Nina Kitchen.

AND Doug Jones is coming back as Billy!

It comes out next Fall…the countdown is on!

