We have a trailer for Cruella!

And Emma Stone looks KILLER in it!

Ever since I saw the first movie poster with Emma Stone as Cruella Deville, I have been DYING to see this movie! While the movie won’t actually be out till May, at least now we have a trailer!!!

I personally love the Maleficent movies and really think we need to make Disney villain movies a thing. Maleficent and Cruella are really good starting points, but I’d LOVE to see one focusing on Ursula’s story. And after that, Dr. Facilier from Princess and the Frog. Who’s the Disney Villain you want a full movie about??