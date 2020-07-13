Ways to Prevent ‘Maskne’

With Columbia’s new mask ordinance in place, masks are going to be worn more frequently.

While masks are the least we can do to help prevent the spread of COVID, they aren’t the friendliest to our skin.

Here are a few tips and tricks to keep your skin happy during this crazy time!

Let your skin breathe whenever possible. When it’s safe to do so, take your mask off and lay it down in a clean area. Wash your face. As simple as it sounds, it’s the most effective way to prevent acne of all kinds. Attempt to wash your face twice a day, especially the area that is covered. Moisturize. A mask can leave your skin feeling irritated and dry, moisturize the area at least twice a day to keep your skin hydrated and calm. Wash your mask. Washing them frequently will help prevent trapped oils and dirt from gathering on your face. Don’t wear makeup underneath. Wearing makeup is going to not only clog your pores but get your mask dirty quicker. Save some cash and just do eye makeup for the time being.

These simple tricks are going to keep your skin healthy and make you feel more confident wearing a mask.

But just remember, a little pimple or two is so much better than spreading the virus.

We’ve all got this!