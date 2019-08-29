Watch where you park your Bird!

You can’t just throw your scooter anywhere now! The Bird scooter company is cracking down on anyone that parks their device incorrectly.

The Bird app is requiring that everyone takes a picture of how they park their scooter, so there is no confusion on how to properly do so.

If you don’t park your scooter correctly, you could get fined $100!

Ever since Birds landed in Columbia, the scooters have been causing issues for many.

Disabled people and city employees have expressed their frustrations with how the scooters block walkways for others.

Hopefully this new app update will solve some problems!