Watch Charlie Puth And Kehlani Go Retro In Done For Me

Done For Me

Charlie Puth recently dropped the brand new music video for “Done For Me”. Kehlani joins him in this retro-inspired, eye candy mega-hit. Done For Me” is the latest single from Charlie’s sophomore album Voicenotes, which is due out May 11th.

Check out the 80s style music video below!

