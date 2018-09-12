WATCH APPLE’S 2018 iPHONE LAUNCH EVENT @12NOON

Get ready! Today is the day for Apple to unveil several new devices including a new version of iPhone X, a newer Apple Watch and an update on iOs 12’s release.

You can watch the livestream directly from Apple’s website. You’ll need an iPhone, iPod, or iPod Touch with Safari on iOS 10 or later. To watch on your desktop, make sure you’re using a Mac with Safari on macOS Sierra 10.12 or later, or a PC with Windows 10 and Microsoft Edge. According to Apple’s website, you might be able to watch the iPhone announcement using Chrome or Firefox, as long as you’re using versions that support MSE, H.264, and AAC. If it doesn’t load for you in those browsers, default to the options above.

You can also watch on your Apple TV. Tune in by downloading the Apple Events App from the App Store for Apple TV, or by streaming from your iOS device via AirPlay. Just make sure that your Apple TV is 2nd generation or later, with the latest Apple TV software (for 2nd and 3rd generation) or tvOS (for later generations). Keep in mind that on some older Apple TVs, the Events icon will simply show up on your main menu screen prior to showtime.