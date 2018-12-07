‘Wanted’ Guy Responds To Cops Posting His Mugshot

Imagine you are scrolling through Facebook and you notice your mugshot pop up. Every Wednesday a police department in Washington state post a picture of someone who is wanted. They call it “Wanted Wednesday”. A 38-year-old man named Anthony Akers saw his mugshot on their Facebook page and decided he should respond to it.

Wanted Wednesday! Anthony Akers (38) is wanted by the Department of Corrections for Failure to Comply. If you have any information please call 509-628-0333. Posted by Richland WA Police Department on Wednesday, November 28, 2018

Of course, the Richland Washington Police Department was not going to let him get away with just ONE comment.

Anthony did NOT keep his word when he said they would see him in the next 48 hours. Guess his loose ends took longer than expected?

This whole thing still makes me laugh every time I read the comments. I mean it was nice of Anthony to keep the police up to date on what he was doing. But it sure kept me on the edge of my seat wondering if he will ever turn himself in. Don’t worry he eventually did. Thank goodness!

If you saw your mugshot on a police station Facebook page would you respond?