Picture of a clock in jail.
By Boxyray

‘Wanted’ Guy Responds To Cops Posting His Mugshot

Destiny December 7, 2018 Destiny's Blog, Y107 DJ's Leave a comment

Imagine you are scrolling through Facebook and you notice your mugshot pop up. Every Wednesday a police department in Washington state post a picture of someone who is wanted. They call it “Wanted Wednesday”. A 38-year-old man named Anthony Akers saw his mugshot on their Facebook page and decided he should respond to it. 

Wanted Wednesday! Anthony Akers (38) is wanted by the Department of Corrections for Failure to Comply. If you have any information please call 509-628-0333.

Posted by Richland WA Police Department on Wednesday, November 28, 2018

 

Of course, the Richland Washington Police Department was not going to let him get away with just ONE comment. Picture of the Police commenting back to Anthony Akers.

Picture of Anthony commenting back to the police.

Anthony did NOT keep his word when he said they would see him in the next 48 hours. Guess his loose ends took longer than expected? 

Picture of Anthony Akers responding to police.

Picture of police responding back to Anthony.

This whole thing still makes me laugh every time I read the comments. I mean it was nice of Anthony to keep the police up to date on what he was doing. But it sure kept me on the edge of my seat wondering if he will ever turn himself in. Don’t worry he eventually did. Thank goodness!

 

If you saw your mugshot on a police station Facebook page would you respond? 

