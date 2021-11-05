Listen live
WHAT'S HOT:
Y107's Cosmo live at Sky Zone

Want $50 For FREE???

cosmo 18 hours ago Y107 Morning Show with Cosmo and Lauren Leave a comment

All you have to do is drop Cosmo’s name at Sky Zone and you could score $50! How??

First of all THANK YOU Mid-Mo for voting Sky Zone as THEEEE place to go for our kid’s birthday parties, team building events, work fun-days and so much more!  It is the time to start booking this year’s holiday parties and looking at events for 2022!

If you book a GOLD or Platinum level party at Sky Zone in Columbia AND tell them you heard about it from Cosmo on Y107 you’re gonna get $50 OFF YOUR PARTY PRICE! Yep! That’s right FIFTY DOLLARS OFF! 

 

Elevate your celebrate with Sky Zone gift cards!  Get a FREE $10 gift card with every $40 in Sky Zone gift cards that you buy! Perfect for stocking stuffers, Christmas gifts or prizes for your company’s holiday giveaway!

 

 

Leave a Reply

Your email address will not be published. Required fields are marked *

Privacy Policy | Public File | Contest Rules | FCC Applications | Site by Zimmer Zimmer
Copyright 2021, Y107. All Rights Reserved