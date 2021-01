You can preview Zayn’s new album RIGHT NOW!

Zayn’s new album, Nobody is Listening, is coming this Friday but you don’t have to wait that long for a little taste! He set up a fan phone line that you can call, pick a number, and get a clip of a song. the number is 323-991-ZAYN(9296)

WARNING!!!

These song clips are uncensored so listen at your own risk!