Wait wait wait…did Joe Jonas and Sophie Turner name their child after Hannah Montana?!

No way…maybe?

So by now you’ve probably heard that Joe Jonas and Sophie Turner had a baby. At the time, “a source” told us that the baby’s name was Willa (which, omg) but now it seems like maybe…that was a lie?

Ok strap in, this is all about to get weird.

Hannah Montana came out 15years ago today (which makes me feel super old TBH but whatever) and Miley is celebrating! So she sent Joe Jonas the Hannah Montana-est bouquet I’ve ever seen and he posted it on his insta-story. Well of course people did what people do and zoomed in on the card. It says: “To: Joe & Sophie! It was so sweet of you to name your daughter after me! Sending all my love to little Miss Hannah Montana! Love, Hannah Montana.”

Sooooo…is the baby’s name Hannah Montana? Hannah? Willa Hannah? The answer is…I have no idea. What do you think? Is Miley just a joker? Or is the baby named Hannah? Lemme know your thoughts in the comments!