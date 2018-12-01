Help MU Children’s Hospital Win $50,000

It’s time to show your love again for MU Women’s and Children’s Hospital, and all it takes this time is a few moments and mouse clicks!

The annual “Vote For Miracles” drive is back, where America’s Credit Unions have teamed up to award Children’s Miracle Network Hospitals with their share of $100,000!

And you can help, EASILY!

Visit VoteForMiracles.org everyday to cast your vote, and get MU Women’s and Children’s hospital to the top of the list! You can vote 1x per day with every email you sign up with.

Voting runs through December 18th, so we’ve got some time. However, we’ve also got some big ground to make up. So vote, share, vote some more and let’s make miracles happen for our local Children’s hospital who makes miracles happen for our kids everyday!