Have you tried the latest viral challenge?

Liz July 1, 2019

It’s been a while since  the Ice Bucket Challenge went viral for a good cause but now the Bottle Cap Challenge is here to take it’s place. 

The challenge involves unscrewing the top of a bottle with a powerful roundhouse kick. It got its start in the MMA world but it is quickly becoming a pop culture phenomenon. 

John Mayer did it on Saturday and made the task look so effortless. 

However, this looks more believable. 

Be prepared because you might be challenged next! 

