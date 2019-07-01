Have you tried the latest viral challenge?

It’s been a while since the Ice Bucket Challenge went viral for a good cause but now the Bottle Cap Challenge is here to take it’s place.
The challenge involves unscrewing the top of a bottle with a powerful roundhouse kick. It got its start in the MMA world but it is quickly becoming a pop culture phenomenon.
John Mayer did it on Saturday and made the task look so effortless.
However, this looks more believable.
bottle cap challenge (middle-aged white guy edition): https://t.co/K5PcX705Rq pic.twitter.com/EC6bLw4gUB
— chris o’brien (@chrisobrienisok) July 1, 2019
Be prepared because you might be challenged next!