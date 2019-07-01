Have you tried the latest viral challenge?

It’s been a while since the Ice Bucket Challenge went viral for a good cause but now the Bottle Cap Challenge is here to take it’s place.

The challenge involves unscrewing the top of a bottle with a powerful roundhouse kick. It got its start in the MMA world but it is quickly becoming a pop culture phenomenon.

John Mayer did it on Saturday and made the task look so effortless.

However, this looks more believable.

Be prepared because you might be challenged next!