VIPs ONLY: Snoop Dogg and Wiz Khalifa Tickets

To THANK YOU for being one of our most loyal listeners, you have an exclusive chance this weekend to win tickets to Snoop Dogg and Wiz Khalifa’s High School Reunion Tour at the Hollywood Casino Amphitheatre on July 16th! They’re bringing Too Short, Warren G, and Berner along, too, so you KNOOOOW it’s gonna be a good time!

Of course, if you’d rather just purchase the tickets so you KNOW you have them, you can still do that here!

You have through Tuesday to enter, and winners will be notified on Wednesday, July 5th!