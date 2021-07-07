YVIP Exclusive Opportunity

KC’s own Tech N9ne is coming to the Lake for a July 24th show at the Hippopotamus Swim-up Bar at the Regalia. Huge pool with a stage right on the side… this will be one heck of a summer party!

Click here to learn more and get the ticket link!

All week Kristin has tickets around 4:45p as the Traffic Jamz kicks off. However, as a YVIP, we want to give you a PREMIUM opportunity at not just tickets, but a full-on private Cabana party for 10 with drink service! That’s a $500 value! Being a YVIP truly has its privledges!

To win, register below before midnight July 15th! One winner will be selected on Friday the 16th and notified.