Victoria’s Secret says goodbye to their televised fashion show

An end of an era has come after Victoria’s Secret announced they will no longer be televising their annual fashion show.

The lingerie company’s decision comes after an internal memo described how the failing company needs to evolve.

This announcement follows multiple Victoria’s Secret stores closing and their stock falling.

I am sad to see the televised show go because it meant girls night with hamburgers and milkshakes watching the supermodels walk down the runway.

One big question still remains, what will happen to the lingerie company?