Venom

So you might have seen the first Venom trailer and thought “Cool… but where was Venom?” That question is now answered. Check out how eerie the film is going to be below!

How creepy and awesome does this movie look? Maybe it’s just me but I can’t wait to see how this anti-hero movie plays out. If you are a comic nerd like I am, check out all the easter eggs you missed in the trailer.

Is there a character Tom Hardy can’t play? If you can think of one let us know!