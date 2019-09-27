Vegetarians rejoice! More plant-based burgers are coming our way!

Who knew eating your veggies could be so much fun!

Earlier this year, Burger King became the first major fast-food chain to introduce a vegetarian burger called the ‘Impossible Whopper.’

And it is delicious!

Now, McDonald’s is following in their footsteps. The company announced the P.L.T. which stands for the Plant, Lettuce, Tomato burger.

It will be hitting stores in Canada first, but will eventually make its way to the United States.

The next step? How do we make fries healthy yet still so delicious!