Cosmo and the Y107 Morning Show Throw A Valentine’s Wedding

One of the craziest things Cosmo and the Y107 Morning Show has ever done was throw a live in-studio wedding on Valentine’s Day. So why not do it again?

You’ve found love, but you’ve been putting off the wedding due to cost, or the endless elaborate planning, or whatever else the reasons might be. And you definitely can’t afford to elope. But you don’t just want to rush off to the justice of the peace. You want something a little different and unique. So here’s the solution.

We are marrying one couple LIVE in-studio on Valentine’s Day. It’ll be live on FB too, so invite whoever you want to tune in and be a part of your big day!

Sound like a dream to you? We’ll select the lucky couple Wednesday, February 7th, giving you a bit of time to finalize everything else you need before the wedding at 9:00a on Tuesday, February 14th. (You do need to have your marriage license ready to go for the big day ahead of time.) And yes, the officiant we have in place is certified, so this will be a legit wedding.

As a wedding gift, you’ll also receive chocolate covered strawberries from The Candy Factory, and a year’s worth of couple’s massages from 3rd Life Massage!

To get registered, fill out the form below and submit a picture of the two of you, a little bit about your story, and why you are the perfect couple for this. We can’t wait for your excitement and the joys of wedded bliss on Valentine’s Day!

Join us Valentine’s Day for our selected couple’s special day, to be celebrated live on-air in studio and on FB live!