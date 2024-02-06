Usher – October 26 – St. Louis

First the halftime show, then the tour! Usher is coming to St. Louis this fall!

Earlier today, multi-platinum Grammy award-winning global entertainment icon, USHER, announced he’s heading out on his “Usher: Past Present Future” tour, with a stop at the Enterprise Center in St. Louis on Saturday, October 26th!

Following his incredibly successful two-year “My Way: The Las Vegas Residency” run, eight-time GRAMMY award-winning global entertainment

icon USHER is bringing his smooth R&B tracks, infectious smile, and slick moves to fans all across the globe. Not only will he be celebrating his 30-year career, but also his ninth studio album, Coming Home, due out Feb. 9th.

So let’s get this straight: new album, Halftime show, and tour!?!?!

Tickets go on sale Monday, right after Sunday night’s excitement. Get them here.

Of course, you don’t have to wait until Monday, as Kristin has your chance to “Beat the Box Office” and win them at 4:45p the rest of the week!

USHER has changed music, culture, and countless lives. The multiple GRAMMY Award-winning diamond-selling international megastar, actor, dancer, entrepreneur, and philanthropist inspires change yet again. Beyond selling over 80 million records worldwide and collecting dozens of awards, he has simultaneously lit up the small screen (ex: NBC’s The Voice) and the big screen. He has also tirelessly distinguished himself as a devout humanitarian, raising tens of millions of dollars for various causes and uplifting youth via his New Look Foundation. Since 1999 he has provided opportunities for young people in underserved communities, enabling them to flourish and achieve seemingly impossible dreams. A long-time supporter and Global Citizen Ambassador, USHER has performed at events since 2015 raising awareness to defeat poverty, defend the planet, and demand equity.

CITI CARD MEMBER AND VERIZON CUSTOMER PRESALE STARTS ON FEBRUARY 7 AT 10 AM;

GENERAL TICKETS ON SALE ON FEBRUARY 12 AT 10 AM HERE!