University Adds New Degree Specializing In Growing Marijuana

Times are changing and Marijuana is becoming more and more legal across the States. For the first time ever, Northern Michigan University is offering a four year degree on growing the drug. However, this is not as easy as it sounds.

The coursework includes learning chemistry, biology, horticulture, marketing, and finance. Currently, the program has 12 students however, that number is going up every week.

While getting this degree might sound cool to your friends, know that it’s not an easy degree at all! There will be no slacking off in these classes. What do you think about students learning to grow marijuana? Let us know in the comments below!