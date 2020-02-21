Are You A Unicorn Mom?

What is a UNICORN MOM? More importantly, are YOU one? (BTW: That sounds amazing, doesn’t it?)

When it comes to parenting, everyone has their own style. Over the years, some common styles have developed their own nicknames. You’ve heard of many of them we’re sure. Terms like helicopter mom or soccer mom. So what is a Unicorn mom?

According to the Urban Dictionary:

A mother who’s not perfect, enjoys alcohol, has a sense of humor and couldn’t care less what you think.

They went a little further, linking it to “Beautiful”, “Boss”, & “Zero F’s given”.

In other words:

Special mommy cup for those long games/tournaments? Yup!

Glass of wine each night? Yup!

Lizzo sings to your soul? Sure does!

No care for how others view you when your kid throws a tantrum in the middle of the store. Correct!

Is that not about the best way to some up your inner mom-ness? Honestly, who wouldn’t want to be a unicorn mom?