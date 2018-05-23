The Ultimate Anti-theft Phone Case

If you have ever been worried about someone stealing your phone in the past fret not. This new item can solve most of your problems. A Japanese company that goes by the name Softbank is selling a 22 pound dumbbell phone case!

However the case will set you back at least 100 bucks. Softbank has possibly made the worlds heaviest phone case. Though this thing is not going to be fitting inside your pocket, the good news is you will have more motivation to work out!

Can’t get your face out of the phone? Well, after you send a couple dozen texts I’m sure you won’t go to the phone for a while! Would you ever think of getting something like this?