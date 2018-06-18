Big Brother Uber Will Know When You’ve Had One To Many!

Your Uber driver will soon be able to tell how intoxicated you are before the pickup. Uber has just recently filed a patent for some new technology. This tech can be used for predicting user sate of mind by machine learning.

It tracks how one uses his or her phone, by the angle it is being held, how you walk while holding it. This information is useful for all the drivers out there to avoid some potential trouble. However, on the other hand… there is no denying this is creepy!

If Uber learned how to do this, imagine what someone else can do with this kind of technology. There are both good and bad sides to this discovery. This is the future folks… we’re always watching! 😉