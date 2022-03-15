Uber Adding a Gas Surcharge

With the cost of gas rising, so is everything else, including your Uber Eats delivery or your Uber driver service. Starting tomorrow, any food order placed with Uber Eats will see a surcharge added between 35 and 45 cents, depending on where you live. This surcharge is going directly to the drive to help cover the rising gas costs to go get your food (or you) and bring it back to your house! It doesn’t cover the FULL cost of gas but eases the burden of rising costs on the driver.

The changes are to be implemented nationwide and last at least through May. Uber is worried the rising costs associated with being a driver will cause drivers to pursue income other places if they ‘re seeing their income take a hit to keep up with current gas costs.

In a statement, Uber said that they will make adjustments based on feedback from drivers, customers, and couriers.

What do you think? Are you likely to notice a small surcharge? Or with all the OTHER fees associated with Uber Eats and Uber, does this one put you over the edge? Let me know in the comments!