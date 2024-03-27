Twenty One Pilots – October 10 – STL

Y107 is so excited to tell you that Twenty One Pilots is coming back to the state! Save the date: October 10 at Enterprise Center!

The tour announcement comes in preparation for the release of their next album, Clancy, dropping May 17th. We also get a brand new single from them today too!

Tickets will go on sale at 10:00 AM local time on Friday, April 5th. HOWEVER, like most shows now, you should participate in an official artist presale beginning April 2nd, before the rest of the tickets go on sale on the 5th.

For tickets and complete details for Twenty One Pilots’ The Clancy World Tour visit www.twentyonepilots.com/tour.

Once the public on-sale hits, click here for tickets.

Last month, Twenty One Pilots returned with news of Clancy and released the album’s lead single “Overcompensate”. The track, which has rocketed up the Alternative Radio chart currently sitting Top 5, made a massive impact upon launch as it welcomed listeners back to the band’s immersive world of ‘Trench.’ Clancy is currently available for pre-order in a variety of physical formats including: two limited-edition deluxe box sets, four vinyl variants with additional retailer exclusives, an exclusive CD + Journal Book and a Cassette + Photocard Wallet, and much more. For the full suite of Clancy pre-order offerings, visit Twenty One Pilots’ official store.

Having amassed over 33 billion streams worldwide and over 3 million tickets sold across global headline tours, the Columbus, OH based duo of Tyler Joseph and Josh Dun have established themselves as one of the most successful bands of the 21st century and redefined the sound of a generation. Co-produced by Joseph and Paul Meany, Clancy marks the final chapter in an ambitious multi-album narrative first introduced in the band’s 2015 multi-Platinum breakthrough, Blurryface. Furthermore, Clancy’s forthcoming release on May 17th coincides with the 9th anniversary of Blurryface, which was released exactly nine years prior to the day.

Twenty One Pilots extended the ambitious concept laid out in Blurryface with their 2018 Platinum-certified album TRENCH. Featuring “Chlorine,” “My Blood” and “Jumpsuit,” the album graced spots on “Best of” year-end lists by Billboard, KERRANG!, Alternative Press, and Rock Sound—who placed it at #1.

The duo’s 2021 “Scaled And Icy” debuted at No. 1 on Billboard’s Top “Rock Albums” and “Alternative Albums” charts while landing at No. 3 on the “Billboard 200,” marking the biggest opening week for a rock album in 2021. The record is highlighted by hits “The Outside,” “Saturday,” and “Shy Away,” the latter of which ascended to #1 at the format in just three weeks, placing the duo in an elite group of acts with multiple songs to rise to #1 at the format in three weeks or less including: U2, R.E.M., The Cure, Linkin Park, Red Hot Chili Peppers, and Foo Fighters.