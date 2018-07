Twenty One Pilots have taken a well deserved hiatus however, they are back!! Their new album Trench is going to be in our hands October 5th. Two songs from the record are out now, check them out below!

Trench will follow up Blurryface which was released back in 2015. See Twenty One Pilots yourself, as they come to the Enterprise Center in St. Louis, on October 19th. Get your tickets now!