Tupac is Alive And This Map Proves It.

If you’ve ever thought, “Hey, that looks like Tupac”, you’re not alone. In fact, there’s a map out there that flags all the places “Tupac sightings” have been recorded.

Since the rapper was killed in a drive-by shooting 22 years ago, there’s plenty of mans and skeptics who refuse to believe he’s really gone. Is it the new music coming out from time to time? Is it the conspiracy theory that his death was faked and he’s been living in Cuba all this time? Or is it the photo evidence that keeps pouring in. Did you see that picture of him with Rihanna from 3 years ago. It’s amazing how he hadn’t aged at all in over 15+ years, isn’t it?

Most reports have been torn apart as completely “fake news”, although others seem to require further investigation, which is tough. As you can see, they’re from all over the world.

So here’s that map. If you have spotted him, and have a picture to prove it, they want to see it.

Meanwhile, I’ll be over here waiting for pigs to sprout wings and chickens to sprout lips.