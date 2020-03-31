Tuesday’s Daily Dose of Happiness

Is it just me, or did March seem like it lasted forever?!? Like even longer than January!
Today’s the last day of March so it’s time to celebrate with some amazing stories!
** UPDATE *** All pizzerias have met their 50 pizza goal. Thank you for your continuing patronage to our local establishments. In spirit of today being coined "Great American Takeout" day we wanted to announce something we are very excited. As Covid-19 consumes reality in our area, it’s impact on families and local businesses is troubling. Please join us in our #keepinitlocal initiative. Beginning this Thursday March 26th, the following 6 locally owned pizzerias will be providing 300 pre-purchased large pizzas to Toms River families during these tough times. This program is brought to you by the Toms River PBA, Toms River FOP and Toms River Police Foundation. Please mention “TRPD Pizza Pies” when ordering. Limit 1 Pizza per family while supplies last. Each pizzeria will have 50 large pizzas! Toms River residents only please. We are here for our community to support our residents and our local businesses. Stay safe, stay smart and stay strong! #keepinitlocal Brooklyn Square Pizza 1898 Hinds Rd Positano’s Pizza 1012 Cox Cro Rd Charlie's Pizza 860 Fischer Blvd Capone’s Pizza 17 Washington Street Giampapa’s Pizzaria 1808 Route 37 E Al’s Pizza 1231 Route 166
Police officers in New Jersey organized a “Free Pizza Day” for their community and handed out over 300 slices. Now it has inspired other departments across the country to do the same thing. Read the fully story here.
Here is part 1, 2, and 3 of “Quarantine Cutie” all in one tweet pic.twitter.com/L9pnEV4oZM
— Jeremy Cohen (@jerm_cohen) March 29, 2020
It’s a love story that should be made into a movie. A guy in Brooklyn saw a woman dancing on her roof, and used his drone to give her his number. Now they are DATING! They had a virtual dinner date from across the street and went on a walk together, practicing social distancing, of course!