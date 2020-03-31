Tuesday’s Daily Dose of Happiness

Is it just me, or did March seem like it lasted forever?!? Like even longer than January!

Today’s the last day of March so it’s time to celebrate with some amazing stories!

Police officers in New Jersey organized a “Free Pizza Day” for their community and handed out over 300 slices. Now it has inspired other departments across the country to do the same thing. Read the fully story here.

Here is part 1, 2, and 3 of “Quarantine Cutie” all in one tweet pic.twitter.com/L9pnEV4oZM — Jeremy Cohen (@jerm_cohen) March 29, 2020

It’s a love story that should be made into a movie. A guy in Brooklyn saw a woman dancing on her roof, and used his drone to give her his number. Now they are DATING! They had a virtual dinner date from across the street and went on a walk together, practicing social distancing, of course!

