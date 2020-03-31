Listen Live
Breaking News

Tuesday’s Daily Dose of Happiness

Liz March 31, 2020 Liz's Blog, Y107 Blogs Leave a comment

Is it just me, or did March seem like it lasted forever?!? Like even longer than January! 

Today’s the last day of March so it’s time to celebrate with some amazing stories!

View this post on Instagram

** UPDATE *** All pizzerias have met their 50 pizza goal. Thank you for your continuing patronage to our local establishments. In spirit of today being coined "Great American Takeout" day we wanted to announce something we are very excited‬. As Covid-19 consumes reality in our area, it’s impact on families and local businesses is troubling. Please join us in our #keepinitlocal initiative. ‪Beginning this Thursday March 26th‬, the following 6 locally owned pizzerias will be providing 300 pre-purchased large pizzas to Toms River families during these tough times. This program is brought to you by the Toms River PBA, Toms River FOP and Toms River Police Foundation. Please mention “TRPD Pizza Pies” when ordering. Limit 1 Pizza per family while supplies last.  Each pizzeria will have 50 large pizzas!  Toms River residents only please. We are here for our community to support our residents and our local businesses.  Stay safe, stay smart and stay strong!  #keepinitlocal Brooklyn Square Pizza ‪1898 Hinds Rd‬ Positano’s Pizza 1012 Cox Cro Rd Charlie's Pizza ‪860 Fischer Blvd‬ Capone’s Pizza ‪17 Washington Street‬ Giampapa’s Pizzaria 1808 Route 37 E Al’s Pizza ‪1231 Route 166

A post shared by Toms River Police Department (@tomsriverpolice) on

Police officers in New Jersey organized a “Free Pizza Day” for their community and handed out over 300 slices. Now it has inspired other departments across the country to do the same thing. Read the fully story here. 

It’s a love story that should be made into a movie. A guy in Brooklyn saw a woman dancing on her roof, and used his drone to give her his number. Now they are DATING! They had a virtual dinner date from across the street and went on a walk together, practicing social distancing, of course!

If you want a daily dose of happiness sent straight to your email everyday, sign up to be a YVIP here!

Tags

Leave a Reply

Your email address will not be published. Required fields are marked *

Powered by WordPress | Public File | Contest Rules | Site by Zimmer
© Copyright 2020, Y107. All Rights Reserved.