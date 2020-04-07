Listen Live
Tuesday’s Daily Dose of Happiness

Liz April 7, 2020

So many things to be grateful for this week. Here are a few extra reasons to smile. 

A guy in Detroit stood outside a gas station and paid for $900 worth of gas for healthcare workers. A random woman heard about his act of kindness and showed up to pitch in $200. Click here to read more.

Photo courtesy of Fox News

Around 100 people organized a drive-by birthday party for a woman that was turning 100 years old. It was so big, the fire department offered to block off roads. Click here to watch the sweet video.

