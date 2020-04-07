Tuesday’s Daily Dose of Happiness

So many things to be grateful for this week. Here are a few extra reasons to smile.

Allen Marshall’s mother turned 97 Tuesday, but he couldn’t see her at her nursing home. To thank the nurses and first responders taking care of her and everyone around Detroit, he decided to buy them gas at a gas station on the Eastside today and Thursday.https://t.co/gaLagMuP3R — Branden Hunter 🏁🐍 (@JustCallmeBHunt) April 1, 2020

A guy in Detroit stood outside a gas station and paid for $900 worth of gas for healthcare workers. A random woman heard about his act of kindness and showed up to pitch in $200. Click here to read more.

Around 100 people organized a drive-by birthday party for a woman that was turning 100 years old. It was so big, the fire department offered to block off roads. Click here to watch the sweet video.

