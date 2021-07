Truffles is not like a normal cat, she’s a cool cat! Truffles was a rescue cat, adopted by her human, who is an optometrist. A lot of her human’s patients are children who are really scared of glasses. Anytime a child starts to cry about glasses, Truffles hops up on the table next to them, sporting one of her many pairs of glasses and makes them super cool.

Plus, she looks puuuurrrrrr-fect. Sorry, couldn’t resist!

Check out the many looks of Truffles, posing with happy kids in the video!