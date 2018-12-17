Travis Scott @ Sprint Center – February 17, 2019

Get ready Missouri for a show unlike anything done before. Travis Scott takes it up a notch extending his “ASTROWORLD: WISH YOU WERE HERE” Tour to now include a stop at Kansas City’s Sprint Center in February!

Tickets for the February 17th show go on sale Thursday at 10am!

Join Cosmo at 7:20a and Carson at 4:20p to play “Name That Scott”. We’ll give you the description of a famous Scott (be it a real name, character name, first name, last name, or a Scottish person). Tell us which Scott it is, in the form of a question of course, and win a pair of tickets.

What to Expect:

His live shows have become the stuff of a legend. Billboard writes, “Travis Scott‘s penchant for raging, off-the-wall live shows have become an essential part of his career.” Like the wildest rollercoaster imaginable, Texas-born and LA-based multiplatinum icon flips popular music, culture, and fashion upside down. Bathed in bright lights, scents of carnival pleasures, and the climactic screams of millions worldwide, his third full-length album, ASTROWORLD opened up as one of the biggest musical attractions of 2018.

Upon arrival, it catapulted to #1 on the Billboard Top 200, earned the “second highest debut of the year,” and raised the bar by achieving the “biggest ever first-week streaming total for Sony Music” with 349.43 million streams worldwide in under seven days. Not to mention, it emerged as “the best Epic Records debut since 1999” with total sales of 537,000-270,000 comprised of traditional sales. Acclaimed by Pitchfork, Entertainment Weekly, Rolling Stone, and more and gracing the cover of GQ, this takeover paved the way for his second MTV VMA performance, ASTROWORLD Festival in Houston, and the gargantuan “ASTROWORLD: WISH YOU WERE HERE TOUR”.

Celebrating the success of ASTROWORLD, Travis consistently uses his platform to give back, transferring his blessings to others. He recently gifted a fan $800 to help pay for his mother’s funeral costs. See the story on People. He further shared the wealth, handing out $100,000 on Cash App.

