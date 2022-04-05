TRAVIS AND KOURTNEY GOT MARRIED?!

AND BY ELVIS!!

At 1:30 Am, Travis Barker and Kourtney Kardashian showed up at the One Love Wedding Chapel in Las Vegas, Marriage license in hand, and tied the knot!

Apparently, their only requirements were that the officiant be an Elvis impersonator (I’ve always wanted todo that!) and they also wouldn’t let the venue take any photos (they brought their own photog and security.)

I know we were all expecting a HUGE wedding and we may still get one! “A source” who leaked the story said they’re planning a bigger wedding for later.