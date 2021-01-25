Tracking progress with S2

How do we know where we’re going if we don’t know where we started?

Health and fitness goals are at the top of everyone’s minds right now with it still being a new year. Maybe your resolution was the lose 30 lbs or to gain more muscle. Whatever it is, how will you know when you’ve reached it if you don’t know exactly where you’re starting? That’s where S2’s InBody machine comes in. It’s like a genius scale. Yes, a scale can tell you what you weigh but the Inbody tells you what that weight is really made up of. How much is water, how much is fat, how much is muscle?

When you go in and take the InBody scan, you’ll get a printout of your progress and it’ll even keep track of it for you with your own unique profile. The printout can be a little hard to read but the guys at S2 are great at helping you understand what each of those numbers mean. I had them break it down for me this month when I went in to stock up on my 1DB Goddess. Watch the video below to learn more!