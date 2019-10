Halloween is a time where you can dress up and be ANYTHING you want.

But some costumes that have been created this year are just plain WEIRD!

Here are the weirdest:

5. A Party Pooper

4. A Guinea Pig Mermaid Costume

3. A Sexy Vegan Burger

2. A Popeye’s Spicy Chicken Sandwich

1. A Sexy Mister Rogers

Who came up with a Sexy Mister Rogers costume anyways?!?

What is the weirdest costume you’ve seen?