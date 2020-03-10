Top 5 Mid-Missouri St. Patrick’s Day Traditions

St. Patrick’s Day is much more than just pints of green beer. So we got to thinking, what are your favorite Mid-Mo St. Patrick’s Day events?

Here are our favorites.

Rolla – Really all we have to say is St. Patrick’s Day and Rolla. It’s easily not just the biggest parade in Missouri, but the entire Mid-West. Cosmo & The Y107 Morning Show are STILL trying to recover from last year’s parade and party!

Sedalia – As soon as the Sedalia St. Patrick’s Day parade ends at 12n, stick around downtown and watch the legendary Lion’s Club Bed races! There are serious cash prizes for the fastest teams!

LOZ – The St. Patrick’s Day Water Parade is this Saturday, March 14 starting at Captain Ron’s! This year’s event begins with an optional breakfast at Captain Ron’s beginning at 8:00 a.m. Celebration Cruises yachts loaded with party-goers will depart at 10:00 for a fun day on the lake. Decorated boats can join the parade as it cruises to 4 different restaurants on the main channel.

CoMo – A trip to McNally’s is a given. But don’t forget to explore all that Engineer’s Week has to offer! For the last 115 years, the celebration is on with eight days of fun, frolic, and festivity that honors St. Patrick (the patron saint of engineering). It celebrates the engineers and is considered the best time of year for engineering students. You will know when Engineers’ Week is here because the Jesse Hall dome is lit green.

Jeff City – A St. Patrick’s Day MUST visit is a stop into Paddy Malone’s! Find them at 700 W Main St for authentic Irish cuisine and their very own parade, It will start around 12n, and anyone and everyone is welcome to throw on their best green and celebrate in Downtown Jeff.

Don’t forget our very own Y107 St. Patrick’s Day Ball at Columbia’s Blue Note Saturday night, March 14! Y107 Morning Show co-host Lauren will emcee, while DJ Requiem spins the 90’s vs ’00s dance mix complete with the video wall.

Tickets are still available!