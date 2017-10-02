Rocker Tom Petty Reportedly On Life Support

UPDATE: There are now varying reports that the initial statement that the singer had passed was misinformation. The singer may still be alive on life support.

Today has been already been a tough day. Earlier today, it was reported that rock legend Tom Petty had died at the age of 66. According to sources, late last night, the rocker was found unconscious from Cardiac arrest in his house in Malibu, California. He was rushed to the hospital, but the situation did not change. Around 2pm, there was rumor that life support had been pulled. However, that has been retracted.

(1/2)The LAPD has no information about the passing of singer Tom Petty. Initial information was inadvertantly provided to some media sources — LAPD HQ (@LAPDHQ) October 2, 2017

(2/2) However, the LAPD has no investigative role in this matter. We apologize for any inconvenience in this reporting. — LAPD HQ (@LAPDHQ) October 2, 2017

UPDATE At this time, Tom's still clinging to life. A report that the LAPD confirmed the singer's death is inaccurate https://t.co/bh8sqdvEw9 pic.twitter.com/drKY64eG1z — TMZ (@TMZ) October 2, 2017

Petty had just wrapped up his tour last Monday. It was a tour he dubbed, “the last big one”. His reasoning: he was a grandfather and would like to see his granddaughter as much as he can. He didn’t like being away from her for four months, as that was too much time to a “little kid”.

Tom Petty’s career started in the late 70’s with his group “The Heartbreakers”. Some of his biggest hits came in the late 80’s and early 90’s including: “Free Fallin”, “Learning to Fly”, “Into the Great Wide Open”, “Mary Jane’s Last Dance”, and “You Don’t Know How It Feels.” His last album, “Hypnotic Eye” dropped in 2014.