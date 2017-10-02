Listen Live
Rocker Tom Petty Reportedly On Life Support

October 2, 2017

UPDATE:  There are now varying reports that the initial statement that the singer had passed was misinformation. The singer may still be alive on life support.

Today has been already been a tough day. Earlier today, it was reported that rock legend Tom Petty had died at the age of 66. According to sources, late last night, the rocker was found unconscious from Cardiac arrest in his house in Malibu, California. He was rushed to the hospital, but the situation did not change. Around 2pm, there was rumor that life support had been pulled. However, that has been retracted.

Petty had just wrapped up his tour last Monday. It was a tour he dubbed, “the last big one”. His reasoning: he was a grandfather and would like to see his granddaughter as much as he can. He didn’t like being away from her for four months, as that was too much time to a “little kid”.

Tom Petty’s career started in the late 70’s with his group “The Heartbreakers”. Some of his biggest hits came in the late 80’s and early 90’s including: “Free Fallin”, “Learning to Fly”, “Into the Great Wide Open”, “Mary Jane’s Last Dance”, and “You Don’t Know How It Feels.”  His last album, “Hypnotic Eye” dropped in 2014. 

 

