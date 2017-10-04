TODAY IS NATIONAL TACO DAY

How are you going to celebrate National Taco Day? Taco Bell has a cool deal for you today.

Taco Bell: At participating locations they have a “National Taco Day gift set.” For $5, get four classic Taco Bell tacos — Nacho Cheese, Cool Ranch, Fiery Doritos Locos Tacos and the Crunchy Taco — “gift wrapped” in a limited edition wrapper and specially boxed. Learn more about the deal here.

Taco Bell also has teamed up with teen retailer Forever 21 to create a collection of bodysuits, sweatshirts and hoodies, which will go on sale Oct. 11 at select Forever 21 stores.