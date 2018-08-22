Tinder U Arrives Just In Time For College!!!

Tinder has been around for a while now and has gained a somewhat infamous reputation! By now everyone knows what swiping left or right means… however, the app has introduced a new version just in time for college! The dating app now lets users restrict their matches to others who go to the same university.

Called Tinder U it works by having users log on to Tinder and add their official college email. Once this is done, you will have to be verified before you can swipe away! If you feel adventurous you can always extend your search to other colleges around the area as well.

No longer will you have to match with the creeps around the area… and the verification process means no bots, which is always a good thing!

Happy Swiping!