Time To Get Your Hands On Adam Levine’s… Merchandise!

Maroon 5 gear is going to soon be up for grabs! The Band is getting rid of nearly 200 pieces of merchandise online at Reverb.com. Guitars, keyboards, and the microphone Adam used during the It Won’t Be Soon Before Long tour, are just a few of the items you can get your hands on!

If you are a true fan of Maroon 5, you don’t want to miss out on this opportunity. Some of the items being sold are even from their original days when they were Kara’s Flowers. This gear will be available starting August 30th!

Sign up and find out when the shop goes live here! Time to frame some of Adam’s sweaty shirts!!!