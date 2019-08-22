Y107 2019 Tiger Tailgate

Y107 welcomes you out to the biggest Tiger Tailgate Party in mid-Missouri!

Our Tiger Tailgate with Buffalo Wild Wings, Bud Light and Amsterdam New Vodka starts two hours before every Mizzou home game! Just pick up your FREE pass at any of our sponsor locations below. The pass will get you in our tailgate where we have free food, refreshments, and of course … get ready for the big game.

You can find us in front of Mizzou Arena (#1 Champions Drive) in the plaza.

You’ll be able to pick up your passes the Wednesday before each home game!

In Columbia

Buffalo Wild Wings: 505 E Nifong Blvd, Columbia, MO 65203

Farm Power Lawn & Leisure: 1702 Business Loop 70 E, Columbia, MO 65201

The Links at Columbia: 5000 Clark Ln, Columbia, MO 65202

Bleu Market & Bakery: 3919 S Providence Rd, Columbia, MO 65203

A-1 Party & Event Rentals: 211 Peach Way, Columbia, MO 65203

The Village of Bedford Walk: 415 Bailey Dr, Columbia, MO 65203

Vaughan Pools & Spas: 300 S Providence Rd, Columbia, MO 65203

Carpet One: 105 Business Loop 70 E, Columbia, MO 65203

Bubblecup Tea Zone: 23 S 9th St, Columbia, MO 65201

Schnucks Columbia: 1400 Forum Blvd, Columbia, MO 65203

G&D Pizzaria: 2101 W Broadway, Columbia, MO 65203

Plasma Biological: 916 E Walnut St, Columbia, MO 65201

Boone Hospital Wound Healing Center: 1701 E Broadway # 101, Columbia, MO 65201

Phyllis Nichols – State Farm Insurance: 1006 West Blvd N Ste 102, Columbia, MO 65203

In Mexico

Graf & Sons: 4050 S Clark St, Mexico, MO 65265

In Holts Summit

Speedy B’s Convenient Store: 115 Simon Blvd, Holts Summit

Cameron’s Country Cafe LLC: 1050, 172 W Simon Blvd, Holts Summit, MO 65043

In New Bloomfield

Speedy B’s Convenient Store: 300 State Rd AA, New Bloomfield

In Jefferson City

A-1 Party & Event Rentals: 323 Midland Dr, Jefferson City, MO 65101

Speedy B’s Convenient Store: 9381 Pleasant Hill Rd, Jefferson City

Edge Xpress: 2727 W Edgewood Dr, Jefferson City, MO 65109

In Linn

Jim Butler Linn Chevrolet: 317 Main St, Linn, MO 65051

In St. Thomas

Speedy B’s Convenient Store: 13912 Route B, St. Thomas