Y107 2019 Tiger Tailgate

Y107 welcomes you out to the biggest Tiger Tailgate Party in mid-Missouri!
Our Tiger Tailgate with Buffalo Wild Wings, Bud Light and Amsterdam New Vodka starts two hours before every Mizzou home game! Just pick up your FREE pass at any of our sponsor locations below. The pass will get you in our tailgate where we have free food, refreshments, and of course … get ready for the big game.
You can find us in front of Mizzou Arena (#1 Champions Drive) in the plaza.
You’ll be able to pick up your passes the Wednesday before each home game!
In Columbia
Buffalo Wild Wings: 505 E Nifong Blvd, Columbia, MO 65203
Farm Power Lawn & Leisure: 1702 Business Loop 70 E, Columbia, MO 65201
The Links at Columbia: 5000 Clark Ln, Columbia, MO 65202
Bleu Market & Bakery: 3919 S Providence Rd, Columbia, MO 65203
A-1 Party & Event Rentals: 211 Peach Way, Columbia, MO 65203
The Village of Bedford Walk: 415 Bailey Dr, Columbia, MO 65203
Vaughan Pools & Spas: 300 S Providence Rd, Columbia, MO 65203
Carpet One: 105 Business Loop 70 E, Columbia, MO 65203
Bubblecup Tea Zone: 23 S 9th St, Columbia, MO 65201
Schnucks Columbia: 1400 Forum Blvd, Columbia, MO 65203
G&D Pizzaria: 2101 W Broadway, Columbia, MO 65203
Plasma Biological: 916 E Walnut St, Columbia, MO 65201
Boone Hospital Wound Healing Center: 1701 E Broadway # 101, Columbia, MO 65201
Phyllis Nichols – State Farm Insurance: 1006 West Blvd N Ste 102, Columbia, MO 65203
In Mexico
Graf & Sons: 4050 S Clark St, Mexico, MO 65265
In Holts Summit
Speedy B’s Convenient Store: 115 Simon Blvd, Holts Summit
Cameron’s Country Cafe LLC: 1050, 172 W Simon Blvd, Holts Summit, MO 65043
In New Bloomfield
Speedy B’s Convenient Store: 300 State Rd AA, New Bloomfield
In Jefferson City
A-1 Party & Event Rentals: 323 Midland Dr, Jefferson City, MO 65101
Speedy B’s Convenient Store: 9381 Pleasant Hill Rd, Jefferson City
Edge Xpress: 2727 W Edgewood Dr, Jefferson City, MO 65109
In Linn
Jim Butler Linn Chevrolet: 317 Main St, Linn, MO 65051
In St. Thomas
Speedy B’s Convenient Store: 13912 Route B, St. Thomas