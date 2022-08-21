The Biggest Tiger Tailgate Parties Are Back!

They’re back! Y107 welcomes you out to the biggest Tiger Tailgate Party in mid-Missouri!

Our Tiger Tailgate with Buffalo Wild Wings, Culligan of Mid-Missouri, Bud Light, and High Noon starts two hours before every Mizzou home game! Just pick up your FREE pass at any of these sponsor locations starting the Wednesday before each home game. The pass will get you in our tailgate where we have free food, refreshments, and of course … get you ready for the big game.

You can find us in front of Mizzou Arena (#1 Champions Drive) in the plaza.

See you there!

In Columbia

Buffalo Wild Wings: 505 E Nifong Blvd., Columbia, MO 65203

Vaughan Pools & Spas: 300 S Providence Rd, Columbia, MO 65203

Fringe Western Wear: 3310 Vandiver Dr, Columbia, MO 65202

G&D Pizzaria: 2101 W Broadway, Columbia, MO 65203

Phyllis Nichols-State Farm Insurance: 1006 West Blvd N Ste 102, Columbia, MO 65203

Boone Hospital Wound Healing Center: 1701 E. Broadway, Broadway Medical Plaza 3, suite 101, Columbia, Mo 65201

Club Car Wash: Columbia Mall location – 2203 W Worley St, Columbia, MO 65203

Culligan of Mid-Missouri: 1801 Commerce Ct, Columbia, MO 65202

Big O Tires: 3915 Peachtree Dr, Columbia, MO 65203

Big O Tires: 2300 Business Loop 70 E, Columbia, MO 65201

And be listening for ticket-stop events with Southern Glazers each week!

In Jefferson City

Big Whiskey’s: 627 W McCarty St Suite 1a, Jefferson City, MO 65101

Speedy B’s: 9318 Pleasant Hill RD Jefferson City, MO 65109 (Brazito)

Speedy B’s: 4404 Rainbow Dr. Jefferson City, MO 65109

Vaughan Pools & Spas: 1909 S Country Club Dr, Jefferson City, MO 65109

Carrie’s Hallmark Shop: 117 E High St, Jefferson City, MO 65101

Big O Tires: 2410 Missouri Blvd, Jefferson City, MO 65109

Big O Tires: 1614 Jefferson St, Jefferson City, MO 65109

Other Mid-Mo Locations

Speedy B’s: 300 State Road AE New Bloomfield, MO 65063

Speedy B’s: 115 W Simon Blvd Holts Summit, MO 65043

Speedy B’s: 13912 State Hwy B St Thomas, MO 65076

Graf & Sons: 4050 S Clark St., Mexico, MO 65265

Casper’s 66: 1763 US-50, Linn, MO 65051