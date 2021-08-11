The Biggest Tiger Tailgate Parties Are Back!

They’re back! Y107 welcomes you out to the biggest Tiger Tailgate Party in mid-Missouri!
Our Tiger Tailgate with Buffalo Wild Wings, Culligan Water, Bud Light, and New Amsterdam Vodka starts two hours before every Mizzou home game! Just pick up your FREE pass at any of these sponsor locations starting the Wednesday before each home game. The pass will get you in our tailgate where we have free food, refreshments, and of course … get you ready for the big game.
You can find us in front of Mizzou Arena (#1 Champions Drive) in the plaza.
See you there!
In Columbia
Southern Glazers: Arena 1, 3101 S Providence Road, Columbia, MO 65203
Buffalo Wild Wings: 505 E Nifong Blvd., Columbia, MO 65203
Vaughan Pools & Spas: 300 S Providence Rd, Columbia, MO 65203
G&D Pizzaria: 2101 W Broadway, Columbia, MO 65203
Boone Hospital Wound Healing Center: 1701 E. Broadway, Broadway Medical Plaza 3, suite 101, Columbia, Mo 65201
Phyllis Nichols: State Farm Insurance: 1006 West Blvd N Ste 102, Columbia, MO 65203
Wellness Way: 2401 Bernadette Dr. Suite 209 Columbia, MO 65203
In Mexico
Graf & Sons: 4050 S Clark St., Mexico, MO 65265
Tacos & Tequila: 621 E Liberty St. Mexico, MO 65265
In Fulton
Tacos & Tequila: 1205 US-54 Business Fulton, MO 65251
In Holts Summit
Speedy B’s Convenient Store: 115 Simon Blvd, Holts Summit
Cameron’s Country Cafe LLC: 1050, 172 W Simon Blvd, Holts Summit, MO 65043
In New Bloomfield
Speedy B’s Convenient Store: 300 State Rd AA, New Bloomfield
In Jefferson City
Vaughan Pools & Spas: 1909 S Country Club Dr, Jefferson City, MO 65109
Speedy B’s: 9318 Pleasant Hill RD Jefferson City, MO 65109 (Brazito)
Speedy B’s: 4404 Rainbow Dr. Jefferson City, MO 65109
Other Mid-Mo Locations
Speedy B’s: 300 State Road AE New Bloomfield, MO 65063
Speedy B’s: 115 W Simon Blvd Holts Summit, MO 65043
Speedy B’s: 13912 State Hwy B St Thomas, MO 65076