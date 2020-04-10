Listen Live
2 NEW TIGER KING SPECIALS SET TO AIR

cosmo April 10, 2020

NETFLIX is bringing back one more episode of Tiger King this weekend!

Sunday April 12th Netflix will premiere “The Tiger King and I- A Tiger King After Show”.

Monday night at 8pm FOX is airing “TMZ Investigates: Tiger King – What Really Went Down?”

See our very own Y107’s Cosmo as he transformed into “Cosmo Exotic” on the hew Y107 Tik Tok

 

