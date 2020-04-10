2 NEW TIGER KING SPECIALS SET TO AIR

NETFLIX is bringing back one more episode of Tiger King this weekend!

Sunday April 12th Netflix will premiere “The Tiger King and I- A Tiger King After Show”.

Monday night at 8pm FOX is airing “TMZ Investigates: Tiger King – What Really Went Down?”

The Tiger King and I — a Tiger King after show hosted by Joel McHale and featuring brand new interviews with John Reinke, Joshua Dial, John Finlay, Saff, Erik Cowie, Rick Kirkman, and Jeff and Lauren Lowe — will premiere April 12 pic.twitter.com/8fbbNdaiDA — Netflix (@netflix) April 9, 2020

