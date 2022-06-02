Ticket-Palooza 2022

It’s finally SUMMER, concerts are back, and all is right with the world!

Speaking of concerts…

Sat. July 30 Backstreet Boys

Sun. July 31 Big Time Rush

Sat Aug 6 One Republic

Sat. Sept 3 Pitbull ft. Iggy Azalea

… and more!

AAAAAND we have your tickets during our Ticket-Palooza! We’re giving them away in all kinds of ways, buuuut if you’re not already a YVIP, I’d go ahead and sign up now…

Become a YVIP! Email Address First Name Last Name Zip Code Birthday Phone Number Leave this field empty if you're human:

First up we have Pitbull tickets with Cosmo and the Y107 Morning Show! Listen from June 6-10 in the morning to win those! We also will have Big Time Rush tickets with Kristin in the Afternoon June 6-10!

Good luck and happy concerting with Y107!