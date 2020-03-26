Listen Live
dog smile
Thursday’s Daily Dose of Happiness

Liz March 26, 2020 Liz's Blog, Y107 Blogs Leave a comment

It’s going to be a good day but just in case you need some extra positivity, here it is! 

Two Youtubers bought a ton of toilet paper in October for a video where they made a giant fort. When it became hard to find toilet paper in the stores, the duo started giving it away to random people on the street. 

Neighbors in Milwaukee organized a social distancing parade complete with blow up T-Rex costumes. Everyone stayed 6-feet-apart and marched through town to cheer everyone up. Click here to read the full story.

