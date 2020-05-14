Thursday’s Daily Dose of Happiness

If we have been taught anything during this pandemic its that relationships are one of the most important things in this world. Let’s keep working on making them stronger!

Teachers have not only gone out of their way to make sure their students are continuing to learn but they’re also making sure they are not forgotten. One teacher decided to remind her kids that she was thinking about them by running to their houses. She visited over 35 houses and ran over 40 miles. She hoped that visiting them would inspire them to keep putting one foot in front of the other and to stay determined to finish the school year strong. Click here to read more.

Ok @FedEx our driver deserves a bonus! He realized it was our daughter's birthday & went to @DairyQueen to get her ice cream cupcakes. He said "I just wanted to do this because if we weren't in this situation, she'd be celebrating with friends." I'm not crying. You're crying! 😭 pic.twitter.com/BqoMbyC3G1 — Mrs. Paternoster (@Mrs_ConCon1787) April 30, 2020

