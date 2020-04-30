Thursday’s Daily Dose of Happiness

Who’s been your hero during quarantine? This virus has definitely made me appreciate all of our healthcare workers so much more……and TOM HANKS!

Here’s last week's bag of plasma. Such a bag! After the paperwork, it’s as easy as taking a nap. Thanks @arimoin and UCLA. Hanx pic.twitter.com/15WblGiVwe — Tom Hanks (@tomhanks) April 29, 2020

The coronavirus has a lot of unknowns but one thing that scientists have discovered is plasma from recovered patients help those who are still sick. Our jaws dropped when we learned Tom Hanks and his wife, Rita Wilson, tested positive for COVID-19. Thankfully, they recovered and now Tom Hanks is wanting to help others. He decided to donate his plasma to UCLA and said, “After the paperwork, it was as easy as taking a nap.” Click here to read more.

A woman saw how long the food line was in her city and wanted to do something to help. She decided to donate $950 worth of her stimulus check to the food bank. She said that it broke her heart seeing people worry about where their next meal was coming from while she had food in her kitchen. If you’re wanting to donate earnings from your stimulus check, click here.

