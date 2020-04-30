Listen Live
Breaking News

Thursday’s Daily Dose of Happiness

Liz April 30, 2020 Liz's Blog, Y107 Blogs Leave a comment

Who’s been your hero during quarantine? This virus has definitely made me appreciate all of our healthcare workers so much more……and TOM HANKS! 

The coronavirus has a lot of unknowns but one thing that scientists have discovered is plasma from recovered patients help those who are still sick. Our jaws dropped when we learned Tom Hanks and his wife, Rita Wilson, tested positive for COVID-19. Thankfully, they recovered and now Tom Hanks is wanting to help others. He decided to donate his plasma to UCLA and said, “After the paperwork, it was as easy as taking a nap.” Click here to read more. 

Stimulus Check
Shutterstock/Mega Pixel

A woman saw how long the food line was in her city and wanted to do something to help. She decided to donate $950 worth of her stimulus check to the food bank. She said that it broke her heart seeing people worry about where their next meal was coming from while she had food in her kitchen. If you’re wanting to donate earnings from your stimulus check, click here.

If you want a daily dose of happiness sent straight to your email everyday, sign up to be a YVIP here!

Tags

Leave a Reply

Your email address will not be published. Required fields are marked *

Powered by WordPress | Public File | Contest Rules | Site by Zimmer
© Copyright 2020, Y107. All Rights Reserved.