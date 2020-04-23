Thursday’s Daily Dose of Happiness

A rainy quarantine day is the perfect excuse to curl up on the couch with a great book.

If that doesn’t bring a smile to your face, here are a few awesome stories!

Nike is joining the fight against the coronavirus. The company has donated thousands of face shields and respirator lenses to multiple Boston hospitals. A lot of them were made here in Missouri! Click here to read more.

When the coronavirus shutdowns started happening a lot of travelers were stranded. When a taxi driver learned of a college student that was stranded in Spain, he helped by driving her to Italy for FREE! Read more of the duo’s amazing adventure here.

If you want a daily dose of happiness sent straight to your email everyday, sign up to be a YVIP here!