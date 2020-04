The good stories just keep on coming!

A man spent $82,000 on gift cards and sent them to every home in an Iowa town. Click here to read more.

You never know when a good deed is going to inspire others. A pizzeria delivered free pizza to 40 different hospitals so their landlord gave them free rent. Click here to read more.

